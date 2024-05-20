Search

World

Bodour Al Qasimi leads Kalimat Foundation donation visit in Greece, providing compact libraries to refugee Arab children

Web Desk
02:57 PM | 20 May, 2024
Bodour Al Qasimi leads Kalimat Foundation donation visit in Greece, providing compact libraries to refugee Arab children

 THESSALONIKI, Greece—Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Founder and Chairperson of the Kalimat Foundation and a champion of youth development, has led a book donation visit to the Thessaloniki Central Library in Greece to improve children’s access to literacy and reading under the Kalimat Foundation’s ‘Pledge a Library’ initiative. 

The visit witnessed the attendance of HE Dr Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, and board member of Kalimat Foundation, and Vassilis Gakis, Thessaloniki Deputy Mayor of Culture.

The visit was part of the foundation’s participation at the Thessaloniki International Book Fair, where Sharjah was the official Guest of Honour. Through this donation, the initiative has provided the Greek institution with a compact library containing 100 Arabic language books to enrich the reading and learning experiences of disadvantaged young Arab children in Greece. 

Sheikha Bodour highlighted the strategic significance of the initiative, stating, “Through the impactful donations via the ‘Pledge a Library’ initiative, including our second major contribution to communities within the Hellenic Republic (Greece) since 2019, we are not only providing underprivileged children with access to knowledge but also igniting a spark that will enlighten their paths to a better future”. 

“Our committed and ever-expanding global outreach continues to unlock the boundless potential within young minds, regardless of their circumstances. By cultivating a culture of learning and empathy, we are empowering these children to overcome adversity, write their own stories of resilience, and forge a brighter tomorrow for themselves and their communities,” she added.

 Book signing of World Book Capital by Sheikha Bodour

This generous gesture was accompanied by a reading session led by Sheikha Bodour, who read from her book World Book Capital and signed complimentary copies for the participating children. The session was followed by a workshop inspired by the book and attended by Arab children who are part of “ARSIS - Association for the Social Support of Youth”. 

 Providing Arabic literature to those in need

 A second donation of a compact library was made to ARSIS, a non-governmental organisation in Thessaloniki that specialises in the social support of youth who are in difficulty or danger and the advocacy of their rights. The organisation hosts both Arab families and unaccompanied children, and these donations through the “Pledge a Library” initiative will greatly enhance the literary and knowledge resources available to these children, giving them direct access to material in their language.

Nurturing the boundless potential of young minds

Amna Al Mazmi, Director of Kalimat Foundation, concurred, affirming, “Kalimat Foundation reflects the efforts of Sharjah and its leadership in establishing a culture of knowledge and building bridges of intellectual communication; we believe every child deserves access to literature and learning. Our 'Pledge a Library' initiative reaffirms this commitment and emphasises the crucial role of collaborative efforts with like-minded entities across the globe to empower communities through the liberating power of literacy, connecting them to their cultural heritage and forging a sense of belongingness to their homelands.”

 Raising awareness and supporting those in need

 During the four-day event, Kalimat Foundation advocated its noble mission. It promoted its flagship “Pledge a Library” initiative, which has made a massive difference in the lives of over 16,700 children across 24 countries. Visitors could also contribute to the cause by purchasing various products featured in the initiative’s unique merchandise line, designed in collaboration with renowned contemporary Emirati artist Mohamed Al Mansoori.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

02:57 PM | 20 May, 2024

Bodour Al Qasimi leads Kalimat Foundation donation visit in Greece, ...

02:39 PM | 20 May, 2024

Bodies of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, others shifted to Tabriz ...

12:19 PM | 20 May, 2024

World leaders mourn tragic death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi

10:14 AM | 20 May, 2024

Mohammad Mokhber: Meet Iran's new interim President after tragic ...

09:28 AM | 20 May, 2024

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

08:46 AM | 20 May, 2024

Iranian President Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian killed in plane crash

World

10:55 PM | 17 May, 2024

iPhone 16 release date and price revealed as Apple prepares to unveil ...

09:55 PM | 17 May, 2024

Iranian police arrest over 250 people in raid on 'satanist network'

08:34 PM | 19 May, 2024

Helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashes in ...

11:35 PM | 18 May, 2024

Israeli bombing forced 800,000 Palestinians to flee Rafah, says UNRWA ...

10:29 PM | 17 May, 2024

Israeli army reports 'fiercest' fighting in Gaza since Oct 7

10:19 AM | 18 May, 2024

Three Spanish tourists killed in Afghanistan gun attack

Advertisement

Latest

02:57 PM | 20 May, 2024

Bodour Al Qasimi leads Kalimat Foundation donation visit in Greece, providing compact libraries to ...

Gold & Silver

01:42 PM | 20 May, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 20, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 297 299.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.77 755.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: