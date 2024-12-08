Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Russia grants asylum to Bashar al-Assad amid plane crash speculations

Russia Grants Asylum To Bashar Al Assad Amid Plane Crash Speculations

Russia has granted asylum to former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and his family on humanitarian grounds, said foreign media.

Russian media confirmed that Bashar al-Assad and his family are now in Russia.

Earlier, conflicting reports about his death in a plane crash had surfaced.

Foreign media reports indicate that Assad fled in an aircraft to an undisclosed location before rebels entered the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus early on December 8 aboard an IL-76 (YK-ATA), but his exact whereabouts remain unknown.

Radar data available for two minutes showed Assad’s plane descending from an altitude of 8,725 feet, with its speed dropping from 819 km/h to 159 km/h and eventually to 64 km/h.

Some unverified reports suggest the plane may have crashed, but no confirmation of this has been provided.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad leaves Damascus as rebels storm capital, ending 24-year reign

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 8 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 279.2
Euro EUR 291.55 294.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E. Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 179 181.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 733.95 741.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.1 200.5
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.5 905
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 718.35 726.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 207.25 209.25
Swedish Krona SEK 25.1 25.4
Swiss Franc CHF 312.72 315.52
Thai Baht THB 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search