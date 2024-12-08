Russia grants asylum to Bashar al-Assad amid plane crash speculations

Russia has granted asylum to former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and his family on humanitarian grounds, said foreign media.

Russian media confirmed that Bashar al-Assad and his family are now in Russia.

Earlier, conflicting reports about his death in a plane crash had surfaced.

Foreign media reports indicate that Assad fled in an aircraft to an undisclosed location before rebels entered the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus early on December 8 aboard an IL-76 (YK-ATA), but his exact whereabouts remain unknown.

Radar data available for two minutes showed Assad’s plane descending from an altitude of 8,725 feet, with its speed dropping from 819 km/h to 159 km/h and eventually to 64 km/h.

Some unverified reports suggest the plane may have crashed, but no confirmation of this has been provided.