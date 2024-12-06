Bangladesh defeats Pakistan to reach U-19 Asia Cup final

Bangladesh secured a spot in the final of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup after defeating Pakistan by 7 wickets in the semi-final.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian Cricket Council (@asiancricketcouncil)

Batting first, Pakistan struggled to put up a challenging total, being bowled out for just 116 runs in 37 overs. Farhan Yusuf top-scored for Pakistan with 32 runs, while Mohammad Riazullah contributed 28 runs. Bangladesh’s Iqbal Hussain was the standout bowler, claiming 4 wickets and dominating Pakistan’s batting line-up.

In reply, Bangladesh chased down the target with ease, reaching 117/3 in just 23 overs to qualify for the final. Bangladesh’s captain, Azizul Karim, played a key role in the chase, remaining unbeaten on 61 runs.

In the other semi-final, India also advanced to the final by defeating Sri Lanka by 7 wickets. Sri Lanka, batting first, posted a modest total of 173 runs before being dismissed. India comfortably chased the target in the 22nd over.

The final of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup will be held on Sunday between India and Bangladesh.