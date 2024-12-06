Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Cold wave alert: Rain, snowfall to hit Pakistan, mercury to dip

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather advisory forecasting rain and snowfall across various regions of the country starting tomorrow, as westerly winds are set to enter the upper regions. This weather system is expected to bring a significant dip in temperatures, resulting in intensified cold conditions nationwide.

The forecast predicts rainfall and snowfall in mountainous areas, including Hunza, Skardu, Neelum, Chitral, Malakand, and Abbottabad, with the wet weather expected to continue until December 14. Cities such as Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Gujranwala, and Lahore are also likely to experience rain during this period.

Cold Wave Alert

The Met Department has warned of a notable temperature drop from December 8 to 14, with temperatures in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan forecast to fall six degrees below the normal seasonal levels. In Balochistan, temperatures are expected to decrease by five to seven degrees below the seasonal average.

Hazy conditions accompanied by cold winds are also anticipated to affect the plains of Punjab and Balochistan, potentially making the weather feel more severe. The advisory urges residents in these areas to limit outdoor activities and avoid unnecessary travel.

The PMD has called on local authorities and emergency services to remain on high alert and be prepared to respond to any emergencies resulting from the adverse weather conditions.

