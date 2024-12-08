Saudi Arabia commits to preventing chaos in Syria after Assad’s ouster

Saudi Arabia has expressed its commitment to doing everything possible to prevent chaos in the country and the region following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad.

According to international media, a Saudi official said that talks with neighboring countries, including Turkey, and other stakeholders are underway.

The official further mentioned that Saudi Arabia has no information about Bashar al-Assad’s current whereabouts, although reports suggest he departed on a plane.

The statement noted that Assad’s failure was due to excluding opposition parties and other stakeholders from the political and reconciliation process.

The official added that the Turkish government attempted dialogue and coordination with Assad’s regime, but these efforts were rejected.

Saudi Arabia warned that avoiding constructive negotiations with the opposition and various stakeholders would not yield positive results for Syria.

The Saudi official also shared that Assad was urged to address the severity of the current uncertainty, but unfortunately, no meaningful action was taken by Syria.

It is worth noting that Bashar al-Assad had met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the Arab League summit.