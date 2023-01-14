Search

Immigration

World's largest passenger aircraft set to resume popular route operation

Web Desk 08:52 PM | 14 Jan, 2023
World's largest passenger aircraft set to resume popular route operation
Source: BBC

DUBAI - The world's largest commercial passenger aircraft Airbus A380 will return to Glasgow Airport this spring for its popular daily Glasgow-Dubai route.

Emirates will reintroduce the flight from March 26 as the demand has risen for the route. The aircraft didn't operate on the route since September 2019 but the firm is determined to restore the ful capacity of the craft and to expand the routes in future.

A380 boasts over 24 metres height and has a wingspan of almost 80 metres. The aircraft houses an onboard lounge and first-class shower spa, as well as more than 5,000 channels of on-demand entertainment via the industry's largest screens across all cabins.

Its arrival in March will mark the third time Glasgow Airport will welcome the aircraft. Since the route began in April 2004, it has carried more than 5.5 million passengers across the airline's global network. For Glasgow, it first visited on April 10, 2014 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Glasgow-Dubai route. Besides Glasgow, the double decker would start operation from Birmingham from July 1.

Matt Hazelwood, chief commercial officer at AGS Airports Ltd, which owns Glasgow Airport, said that Emirates' decision to re-introduce the A380 is tremendous for Glasgow and the west of Scotland.

'Each time this iconic aircraft comes to Glasgow it is a significant moment for Scotland's aviation industry, but this announcement is particularly special and a real endorsement from Emirates as we continue to rebuild the vital connectivity that is so important to the region,' he said.

Immigration

Dubai announces construction of world's first 3-D printed mosque

03:40 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport 2023 list? Check latest rankings here

11:14 AM | 11 Jan, 2023

Japan takes first spot amongst world's powerful passports, here's the list

10:12 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

Dubai sees 89 percent increase in passenger traffic for 2022

10:12 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Saudi Arabia set to offer registration for online Umrah visas

11:30 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Saudi Arabia all set to hold four-day Hajj Expo next month

11:22 PM | 29 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

World's largest passenger aircraft set to resume popular route ...

08:52 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 14, 2023

08:14 AM | 14 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.15 238.65
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.88 612.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 33.26 33.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.8 2.90
Japanese Yen JPY 2.41 2.46
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 747.98 752.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.95 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.68 598.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246 247.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.89 6.99

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,300 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,870. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,500.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: