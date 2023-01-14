World's largest passenger aircraft set to resume popular route operation

DUBAI - The world's largest commercial passenger aircraft Airbus A380 will return to Glasgow Airport this spring for its popular daily Glasgow-Dubai route.

Emirates will reintroduce the flight from March 26 as the demand has risen for the route. The aircraft didn't operate on the route since September 2019 but the firm is determined to restore the ful capacity of the craft and to expand the routes in future.

A380 boasts over 24 metres height and has a wingspan of almost 80 metres. The aircraft houses an onboard lounge and first-class shower spa, as well as more than 5,000 channels of on-demand entertainment via the industry's largest screens across all cabins.

Its arrival in March will mark the third time Glasgow Airport will welcome the aircraft. Since the route began in April 2004, it has carried more than 5.5 million passengers across the airline's global network. For Glasgow, it first visited on April 10, 2014 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Glasgow-Dubai route. Besides Glasgow, the double decker would start operation from Birmingham from July 1.

Matt Hazelwood, chief commercial officer at AGS Airports Ltd, which owns Glasgow Airport, said that Emirates' decision to re-introduce the A380 is tremendous for Glasgow and the west of Scotland.

'Each time this iconic aircraft comes to Glasgow it is a significant moment for Scotland's aviation industry, but this announcement is particularly special and a real endorsement from Emirates as we continue to rebuild the vital connectivity that is so important to the region,' he said.