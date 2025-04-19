Malaysia visit visa process and fee update for April 2025

Pakistani citizens planning to travel to Malaysia must obtain a valid visit visa before their trip. Without it, travelers risk deportation upon arrival. As of April 2025, Malaysia requires all Pakistani nationals to apply for a visa prior to departure.

Known for its vibrant cities, stunning beaches, lush rainforests, and historical landmarks, Malaysia has become a popular travel destination for people worldwide. Its unique blend of modern and natural attractions makes it a perfect holiday spot.

How to Apply for a Malaysian E-Visa

Pakistani citizens can apply for an eVisa, which is valid for up to six months and allows a single entry into Malaysia. The application process is done entirely online, making it convenient and efficient for travelers.

Required Documents

To apply for a Malaysian visit eVisa, Pakistani citizens need to provide the following documents:

A digital copy of the biographical page of the passport

A recent passport-sized photograph

Proof of accommodation (such as a hotel reservation)

A confirmed return ticket

Proof of sufficient funds for the duration of the trip

Visa Fees and Additional Charges

As of April 19, 2025, the fee for a Malaysian eVisa is 20 Malaysian Ringgit (approximately PKR 1,258), based on the exchange rate of 1 MYR = PKR 62.92.

In addition to the visa fee, applicants must also pay a visa processing fee of 105 Ringgit, along with service charges. Payments can be made online using a valid debit or credit card.