  

Search

PakistanTop News

Top military brass resolves to fully support initiatives for revival of Pakistan’s economy

06:16 PM | 17 Oct, 2023
Top military brass resolves to fully support initiatives for revival of Pakistan’s economy
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Top military brass has vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives planned by the government of Pakistan for the revival of the economy by providing all possible support for the overall wellbeing of the people of the country.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir chaired the 260th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at GHQ on Tuesday, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement. 

Participants offered Fateha for the martyrs of Mastung, Hangu and Zhob incidents during the Holy month of Rabi’ al-Awwal. Forum also paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices being continuously offered by the security forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism. 

The military leadership resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with unflinching resolve of the state.

Forum was briefed on prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to the national security and own strategy in response to evolving threat.

The top commanders reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats.

The participants of the meeting viewed with concern the developments taking place in Gaza-Israel War and the enormous human cost being imposed on the innocent civilians due to the disproportionate use of force by Israel. 

Gen Asim Munir said, “the Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation and we will continue to support the principled stance of our brethren for enduring resolution of the Palestinian issue and end to the unlawful occupation of their territories and Muslims’ Sacred places”.

The conference also took holistic review of the ongoing actions being taken against illegal economic activities. 

COAS emphasised “Pakistan Army will continue to provide all out support to the government and LEAs in taking strict lawful actions against illegal economic activities across the country. Actions against hoarding and smuggling mafias and cartels in different domains will be further strengthened in coming days to rid the country from negative impact of such ill practices”.

It also resolved to fully support the federal government’s decision to repatriate and deport all illegal foreigners from November 1, 2023 onwards. 

COAS also directed all concerned to support and facilitate smooth, respectable and safe repatriation/deportation of all illegal foreigners.  

He stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of the formations.

COAS vows to continue actions against illegal activities to rid Pakistan from economic losses 

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

04:56 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

Pakistan PM meets Russian president in China today 

03:09 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

GITEX Global 2023: Pakistan participates in world’s largest IT ...

12:32 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange touches highest level in 6 years, crossing ...

09:24 AM | 17 Oct, 2023

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, militant killed in KP gun ...

09:26 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Pakistan to dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza

09:06 PM | 16 Oct, 2023

Gold price declines by Rs1900 per tola in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

06:34 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

Federal govt changes office timings for winter season

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 17 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 17 October  2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 17, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.9 278.15
Euro EUR 291.1 294
UK Pound Sterling GBP 340.6 344
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 173.25 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.16 746.16
Canadian Dollar CAD 200 202
China Yuan CNY 38.21 38.61
Danish Krone DKK 39.09 39.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.37 903.37
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.73 59.33
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.31 165.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.7 26
Omani Riyal OMR 720.82 728.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.25 76.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 198 200
Swedish Korona SEK 25.33 25.63
Swiss Franc CHF 306.98 309.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.65 7.8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan – October 17, 2023

Gold prices in Pakistan today

Pakistani gold market witnessed a negative trend and on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs201,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs171,530.

Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Karachi PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Islamabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Peshawar PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Quetta PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Sialkot PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Attock PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Gujranwala PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Jehlum PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Multan PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Bahawalpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Gujrat PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Nawabshah PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Chakwal PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Hyderabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Nowshehra PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Sargodha PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Faisalabad PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363
Mirpur PKR 201,000 PKR 2,363

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: