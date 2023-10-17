Top military brass resolves to fully support initiatives for revival of Pakistan’s economy

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Top military brass has vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives planned by the government of Pakistan for the revival of the economy by providing all possible support for the overall wellbeing of the people of the country.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir chaired the 260th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at GHQ on Tuesday, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Participants offered Fateha for the martyrs of Mastung, Hangu and Zhob incidents during the Holy month of Rabi’ al-Awwal. Forum also paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices being continuously offered by the security forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism.

The military leadership resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with unflinching resolve of the state.

Forum was briefed on prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to the national security and own strategy in response to evolving threat.

The top commanders reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats.

The participants of the meeting viewed with concern the developments taking place in Gaza-Israel War and the enormous human cost being imposed on the innocent civilians due to the disproportionate use of force by Israel.

Gen Asim Munir said, “the Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation and we will continue to support the principled stance of our brethren for enduring resolution of the Palestinian issue and end to the unlawful occupation of their territories and Muslims’ Sacred places”.

The conference also took holistic review of the ongoing actions being taken against illegal economic activities.

COAS emphasised “Pakistan Army will continue to provide all out support to the government and LEAs in taking strict lawful actions against illegal economic activities across the country. Actions against hoarding and smuggling mafias and cartels in different domains will be further strengthened in coming days to rid the country from negative impact of such ill practices”.

It also resolved to fully support the federal government’s decision to repatriate and deport all illegal foreigners from November 1, 2023 onwards.

COAS also directed all concerned to support and facilitate smooth, respectable and safe repatriation/deportation of all illegal foreigners.

He stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of the formations.