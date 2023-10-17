Top military brass resolves to fully support initiatives for revival of Pakistan’s economy

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Top military brass has vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives planned by the government of Pakistan for the revival of the economy by providing all possible support for the overall wellbeing of the people of the country.
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir chaired the 260th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) at GHQ on Tuesday, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.
Participants offered Fateha for the martyrs of Mastung, Hangu and Zhob incidents during the Holy month of Rabi’ al-Awwal. Forum also paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices being continuously offered by the security forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism.
The military leadership resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with unflinching resolve of the state.
Forum was briefed on prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to the national security and own strategy in response to evolving threat.
The top commanders reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats.
The participants of the meeting viewed with concern the developments taking place in Gaza-Israel War and the enormous human cost being imposed on the innocent civilians due to the disproportionate use of force by Israel.
Gen Asim Munir said, “the Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation and we will continue to support the principled stance of our brethren for enduring resolution of the Palestinian issue and end to the unlawful occupation of their territories and Muslims’ Sacred places”.
The conference also took holistic review of the ongoing actions being taken against illegal economic activities.
COAS emphasised “Pakistan Army will continue to provide all out support to the government and LEAs in taking strict lawful actions against illegal economic activities across the country. Actions against hoarding and smuggling mafias and cartels in different domains will be further strengthened in coming days to rid the country from negative impact of such ill practices”.
It also resolved to fully support the federal government’s decision to repatriate and deport all illegal foreigners from November 1, 2023 onwards.
COAS also directed all concerned to support and facilitate smooth, respectable and safe repatriation/deportation of all illegal foreigners.
He stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of the formations.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 17, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.9
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|291.1
|294
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340.6
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|173.25
|175
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.16
|746.16
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200
|202
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.21
|38.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.09
|39.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.47
|35.82
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|894.37
|903.37
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.73
|59.33
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.31
|165.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.7
|26
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|720.82
|728.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.25
|76.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|198
|200
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.33
|25.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.98
|309.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.65
|7.8
Pakistani gold market witnessed a negative trend and on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs201,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs171,530.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Karachi
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Islamabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Peshawar
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Quetta
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Sialkot
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Attock
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Gujranwala
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Jehlum
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Multan
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Gujrat
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Nawabshah
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Chakwal
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Hyderabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Nowshehra
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Sargodha
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Faisalabad
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
|Mirpur
|PKR 201,000
|PKR 2,363
