Security forces foil suicide attack in North Waziristan, kill 4 terrorists

NORTH WAZIRISTAN – Security forces have thwarted a suicide attack in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, killing all four terrorists on Friday.

One of the militants rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into an outer wall of the security force camp while three others tried to enter the camp.

However, security officials took a swift action and eliminated them before they enter the camp. The forces suffered no causalities in the incident.

Reports said as many as 88 Afghan Taliban-backed terrorists were killed in past two days with security forces expressing their resolve to eliminate every terrorist through effective implementation of the National Action Plan.

Earlier, security forces have eliminated 34 “India-backed” terrorists during a wave of high-intensity raids across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over the past three days.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations were conducted between October 13 and 15, 2025, targeting militants belonging to the Indian-proxy group Fitna-al-Khawarij, a faction associated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

ISPR revealed that series of intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were launched in the North Waziristan, South Waziristan, and Bannu districts. In the first and most intense engagement, security forces struck militant hideouts in Spinwam, North Waziristan, killing 18 terrorists after a heavy exchange of fire. The second operation, conducted in South Waziristan, resulted in the neutralisation of eight more militants, while a third clash in Bannu saw troops eliminate another eight khawarij, according to the military’s statement.

After fierce encounters, sanitisation and clearance operations were launched to root out any remaining “Indian-sponsored” elements in the region. The ISPR emphasized that the ongoing Azm-i-Istehkam campaign, part of the National Action Plan (NAP) approved by the Federal Apex Committee, would continue with unwavering resolve until every trace of foreign-backed militancy is destroyed.