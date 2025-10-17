New passport advisory issued for international travelers

DUBAI – Emirates Airlines has issued an important travel advisory, urging all passengers to ensure their passports are valid before traveling.

The airline emphasized that if a passenger’s passport does not meet the required validity, they will be denied boarding.

It said entry regulations of various countries mandate that a passport must be valid for at least six months beyond the travel date. The airline warned that passengers failing to adhere to this requirement may be prevented from checking in at the airport.

In its official statement, the airline explained that this policy is in line with international travel regulations, which are designed to prevent any legal or immigration issues during travel. The airline stressed that this is to safeguard passengers and ensure a smooth journey.

Emirates advised all passengers to verify their passport validity before booking a ticket or traveling. If necessary, travelers should apply for a new passport well in advance of their trip.

This directive applies not only to passengers departing from Dubai but to all travelers flying on Emirates flights worldwide.