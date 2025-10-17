Orange Line Train service suspended in Lahore amid protest threat

LAHORE – The Orange Line Train service in Lahore has been temporarily suspended due to calls of protest in the provincial capital on Friday.

The suspension comes after the Punjab government, citing concerns about terrorism and public safety, imposed Section 144 across the province. The imposition of this law restricts all types of public gatherings, including protests, rallies, and sit-ins, as a precaution against potential security threats.

Furthermore, the Metro Bus service has been limited as it is operating from Gajjumata to MAO College stop.

A spokesperson from the Punjab Home Department stated that Section 144, effective until Saturday, October 18, prohibits gatherings of more than four people at public places, the display of weapons, and the use of loudspeakers.

The law also bans the distribution of provocative, hateful, or sectarian material. However, the restrictions will not apply to funeral ceremonies, weddings, or government officials performing their duties.

The Punjab government’s decision is part of an effort to ensure peace and protect both human lives and property from potential security risks. Authorities have expressed concerns that public gatherings could become easy targets for terrorist elements attempting to carry out state-against-state activities.

The Home Department has issued a notification regarding the imposition of Section 144 and directed wide public awareness campaigns about the new restrictions.