17-year-old girl commits suicide after failing class 11th exams in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD – A 17-year-old girl committed suicide after failing her intermediate part-1 annual exams in a Punjab city of Hafizabad.

The tragic incident took place a day after the educational boards declared results for class 11 on October 15.

According to police reports, Tayyiba consumed acid in a state of severe distress. Despite being rushed to the trauma center, medical professionals were unable to save her, and she passed away during treatment.

Tayyiba’s father confirmed that she had been deeply upset upon learning of her exam failure.

Reports suggest that the immense pressure to succeed academically led to her devastating decision.

The incident has drawn attention to the rising emotional and mental health struggles faced by students in Pakistan, particularly those dealing with academic disappointments.

Just days earlier, another tragic incident occurred in the Ghandigar Pain area of Upper Dir. A 15-year-old girl, Anmol, took her own life after becoming overwhelmed by the results of her SSC exams.

Anmol had scored an impressive 1010 out of 1200 marks, but was reportedly dissatisfied with her performance.

Struggling with emotional pressure, she shot herself. Anmol was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.