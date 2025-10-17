Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 17 October 2025

KARACHI — Pakistan’s gold market saw another dramatic surge as prices soared to an all-time high, shattering previous records amid a global rally in the precious metal.

The price of gold jumped by a staggering Rs1,900 per tola, hitting a record-breaking Rs442,800 in local markets. The rate for 10 grams of gold also surged by Rs1,629, settling at Rs379,629.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

City Gold Price Karachi Rs442,800 Lahore Rs442,800 Islamabad Rs442,800 Peshawar Rs442,800 Quetta Rs442,800 Sialkot Rs442,800 Hyderabad Rs442,800 Faisalabad Rs442,800

In the international market, gold prices continued their upward march, reaching $4,217 per ounce (including a $20 premium), reflecting a $19 increase in just one day.

Silver wasn’t far behind, with its price climbing Rs90 to touch Rs5,337 per tola, as investors rushed toward safe-haven assets amid global economic jitters.

Globally, gold came within a whisper of the $4,200-per-ounce mark, buoyed by rising hopes of U.S. interest rate cuts and renewed U.S.-China trade tensions that pushed investors toward the yellow metal. Spot gold surged 0.8% to $4,173.56 per ounce as of 0252 GMT after hitting a record $4,186.68, while U.S. futures for December delivery climbed 0.7% to $4,192.90.