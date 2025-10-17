Gilgit-Baltistan AC administers polio drops to father after he refuses to vaccinate his child

GILGIT – An assistant commissioner in Ganche district of Gilgit-Baltistan administered polio drops to a father after he initially refused to vaccinate his 5-year-old child.

This incident took place during the ongoing polio vaccination campaign in the district.

According to the District Health Officer, over 38,000 children were vaccinated against polio as part of the current campaign, with strong community support contributing to the success of the effort.

The incident unfolded when a local resident refused to vaccinate his child. In response, the assistant commissioner intervened and personally administered the vaccine to the father to assure him of its safety and harmlessness.

This action was taken to eliminate misconceptions about the polio vaccine within the community.

Afterward, the father admitted his mistake and expressed regret, stating that not vaccinating his son was an incorrect decision, which he had now corrected.

The district administration continues to emphasize the importance of polio vaccination and efforts to eradicate the disease.