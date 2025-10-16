CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, stability, and balanced diplomacy while addressing the closing ceremony of the Islamabad Symposium 2025 at NUST on Thursday.

Speaking as the chief guest, General Mirza emphasized Pakistan’s constructive role in fostering dialogue and understanding between the Global North and South, guided by principles of dignity, cooperation, and diplomacy.

He called for replacing confrontation with cooperation, stressing that Pakistan’s foreign policy is based on mutual respect and adherence to international law.

General Mirza also reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for the peaceful resolution of longstanding disputes, including Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

The event, organized by the National Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) at NUST, brought together diplomats, academics, bureaucrats, business leaders, and students from across the country.