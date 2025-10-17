Latest

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – 17 Oct 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:38 am | Oct 17, 2025
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows marginal movement against major global currencies, with the US dollar maintaining stability in the interbank and open markets.

According to the latest rates shared by the All-Pakistan Exchange Association, the US dollar was traded at Rs282.65 for buying and Rs282.95 for selling, showing minimal change from the previous session.

The Euro appreciated slightly, trading at Rs331.8 (buying) and Rs335.3 (selling), while the UK pound sterling remained strong at Rs380.65 and Rs383.65, respectively.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE dirham stood at Rs76.8 (buying) and Rs77.8 (selling), and the Saudi riyal traded at Rs75.3 and Rs76, respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying  Selling 
US Dollar USD 282.65 282.95
Euro EUR 331.8 335.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.65 383.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 76
Australian Dollar AUD 185.5 190.6
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.9 754.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.6 212.6
China Yuan CNY 39.95 40.35
Danish Krone DKK 44.7 45.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.55 36.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.55 922.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.3 67.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.85 166.85
Norwegian Krone NOK 28.37 28.67
Omani Riyal OMR 731.15 738.65
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.38 78.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.85 221.6
Swedish Korona SEK 30.1 30.4
Swiss Franc CHF 355.12 357.87
Thai Baht THB 8.73 8.88
     
