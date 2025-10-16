Fans speculate reunion as Sajal Aly reportedly follows Ahad Raza Mir on X

Pakistan’s leading actress Sajal Aly has once again followed her former husband Ahad Raza Mir on X (formerly Twitter), a move that has gone viral on social media and sparked speculation among fans.

Reports circulating online claim that Sajal followed Ahad on X — an unexpected step after their divorce, leaving fans surprised. Some fans see it as a sign of renewed friendship, while others hope for a reunion of the once-popular couple; however, the X account in question appears to be fake.

Sajal and Ahad rose to fame with their 2017 hit drama “Yakeen Ka Safar,” where their on-screen chemistry was widely praised.

Their on-screen romance turned into real life love, leading to their engagement in June 2019 and marriage in Abu Dhabi on March 14, 2020. However, the relationship ended after two years due to reported tensions, though neither actor ever made an official statement about their separation.

Interestingly, despite the breakup, Sajal continues to maintain professional ties with Ahad’s family, as she is currently working with Ahad’s father, veteran actor Asif Raza Mir, in the drama “Main Manto Nahin Hoon.”