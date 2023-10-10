Jemima Goldsmith comes under fire for remarks about Israel-Palestine conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday his country did not initiate the ongoing war, but it would take it to conclusion.

He announced, "While Israel did not initiate this conflict, we will bring it to its conclusion." His statement followed an unexpected barrage of 7,000 missiles and 3,500 rockets unleashed by Hamas, according to the international media.

However, it's crucial to acknowledge that this complex situation cannot be reduced to a few words; one side holds significant power and influence, while the other relies on resistance.

Amidst this turmoil, filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith shared her perspective on the ongoing crisis, stating, "I stand with the innocent people caught in the midst of this conflict. Condemn both sides," she emphasized, accompanied by images of the ongoing attacks.

In another post, she succinctly expressed, "I stand with International Law and Human Rights. There's no room for humanity in political tribalism."

I stand with the innocent human beings on both sides of this conflict, especially the children.



Condemn both. pic.twitter.com/h2K8i1eGlM — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) October 9, 2023

I stand with the innocent human beings on both sides of this conflict.



Condemn both. pic.twitter.com/sh8hsVLHHJ — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) October 9, 2023

These sentiments left many Pakistanis, who have shown solidarity with Palestine, deeply disheartened.

really man?? Someone who has a lot to say about Pakistan cannot take a stand for Palestine. LMAO https://t.co/JF9IpMKuub — Shay ????️ (@theShereee) October 9, 2023

Hope this finally breaks the mind-numbing obsession our country has with Jemima "bhabhi". https://t.co/uZ6MiZcZ3G — Rutaba | رُطابہ (@rtnvir) October 9, 2023

Humanity demands saner voices siding with the oppressed in no uncertain terms.

The mealy-mouthed response to the ongoing genocide of Palestinians is very unfortunate.

Unfortunately, this tendency pervades global political structures and individual-levels. https://t.co/SXfRTE2jQd — Nazeer Ahmed Arijo (@NazeerArijo) October 9, 2023

whos gonna tell her colonization violates human rights and international law https://t.co/3fEeCQTF93 — fatima (@fxsteller) October 9, 2023