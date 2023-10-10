Jemima Goldsmith comes under fire for remarks about Israel-Palestine conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday his country did not initiate the ongoing war, but it would take it to conclusion.
He announced, "While Israel did not initiate this conflict, we will bring it to its conclusion." His statement followed an unexpected barrage of 7,000 missiles and 3,500 rockets unleashed by Hamas, according to the international media.
However, it's crucial to acknowledge that this complex situation cannot be reduced to a few words; one side holds significant power and influence, while the other relies on resistance.
Amidst this turmoil, filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith shared her perspective on the ongoing crisis, stating, "I stand with the innocent people caught in the midst of this conflict. Condemn both sides," she emphasized, accompanied by images of the ongoing attacks.
In another post, she succinctly expressed, "I stand with International Law and Human Rights. There's no room for humanity in political tribalism."
I stand with the innocent human beings on both sides of this conflict, especially the children.— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) October 9, 2023
Condemn both. pic.twitter.com/h2K8i1eGlM
I stand with the innocent human beings on both sides of this conflict.— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) October 9, 2023
Condemn both. pic.twitter.com/sh8hsVLHHJ
October 9, 2023
These sentiments left many Pakistanis, who have shown solidarity with Palestine, deeply disheartened.
really man?? Someone who has a lot to say about Pakistan cannot take a stand for Palestine. LMAO https://t.co/JF9IpMKuub— Shay ????️ (@theShereee) October 9, 2023
Hope this finally breaks the mind-numbing obsession our country has with Jemima "bhabhi". https://t.co/uZ6MiZcZ3G— Rutaba | رُطابہ (@rtnvir) October 9, 2023
Humanity demands saner voices siding with the oppressed in no uncertain terms.— Nazeer Ahmed Arijo (@NazeerArijo) October 9, 2023
The mealy-mouthed response to the ongoing genocide of Palestinians is very unfortunate.
Unfortunately, this tendency pervades global political structures and individual-levels. https://t.co/SXfRTE2jQd
whos gonna tell her colonization violates human rights and international law https://t.co/3fEeCQTF93— fatima (@fxsteller) October 9, 2023
Sorry, Jemima, you can’t get away with this. Call a spade a spade. #FreePalastine https://t.co/CuHi9qWVFU— Hafsa ???????? (@htk97) October 9, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.1
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has seen a massive decrease giving investors and gold lovers hope.
However, it's important to note that the All Pakistan Jewellers Association's updated gold rates after September 12, 2023.
The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs15,500 to close at Rs199,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs13,546 to settle at Rs171,039, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $55 to settle at $1,856 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver also decreased by Rs55 per tola and Rs42.87 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,500 per tola and Rs2,143.34 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Oct-2023/what-is-the-exact-rate-of-gold-in-pakistan
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.