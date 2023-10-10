Search

Jemima Goldsmith comes under fire for remarks about Israel-Palestine conflict

09:33 PM | 10 Oct, 2023
Jemima Goldsmith comes under fire for remarks about Israel-Palestine conflict
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday his country did not initiate the ongoing war, but it would take it to conclusion. 

He announced, "While Israel did not initiate this conflict, we will bring it to its conclusion." His statement followed an unexpected barrage of 7,000 missiles and 3,500 rockets unleashed by Hamas, according to the international media.

However, it's crucial to acknowledge that this complex situation cannot be reduced to a few words; one side holds significant power and influence, while the other relies on resistance.

Amidst this turmoil, filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith shared her perspective on the ongoing crisis, stating, "I stand with the innocent people caught in the midst of this conflict. Condemn both sides," she emphasized, accompanied by images of the ongoing attacks.

In another post, she succinctly expressed, "I stand with International Law and Human Rights. There's no room for humanity in political tribalism."

These sentiments left many Pakistanis, who have shown solidarity with Palestine, deeply disheartened.

10:42 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

Secretary Sports launches ITF-PTF Wheelchair Tennis Development Initiative Coaching Camp

08:58 AM | 10 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 10 October, 2023

