Aamir Liaquat's ex-wife reveals insights on their divorce and his last will

Maheen Khawaja 03:43 PM | 5 Sep, 2023
Source: Instagram

The demise of Aamir Liaquat Hussain gave rise to a significant controversy, sparked by claims made by his third ex-wife, Dania Shah.

She raised suspicions of foul play surrounding his death and took legal action to initiate a post-mortem examination. Dania Shah's petition aimed to exhume Aamir's body for this purpose. However, Aamir's children, Dua and Ahmed, as well as his first ex-wife, Dr. Bushra Iqbal, strongly opposed this request and fought to prevent it from taking place.

Ultimately, the family successfully defended their position, and the body was not exhumed. In a recent podcast interview with Hafiz Ahmed, Iqbal shed light on the reasons behind their steadfast opposition to the post-mortem. She revealed that Liaquat had expressed a clear and consistent wish throughout his life regarding his post-mortem. He had adamantly stated that he did not want his body subjected to the examination.

She explained that Aamir had faced numerous threats to his life, primarily due to his involvement in politics and the controversies that had arisen during the Alim Online era. As a result, he had made it clear that if anything were to happen to him, his wishes were to be respected: no post-mortem should be conducted. She emphasized that his family had no suspicions of foul play based on the initial reports, and they had unwaveringly upheld his desire, believing that it was only right to honour his wishes in his passing.

She clarified that their divorce did not stem from any internal issues between them. "In fact, neither Aamir Liaquat nor I desired a divorce; however, it was at the insistence of his second ex-wife, Tuba Anwar, that he felt compelled to proceed with it," she said.

She went on to mention that Aamir remained involved in his children's lives, maintaining contact with Dua Aamir and Ahmed until the very end. Unfortunately, Tuba disapproved of this connection and reprimanded him regarding his relationship with their children.

The late Aamir Liaquat Hussain, an influential personality in the Pakistani media industry, continues to live on in the hearts of his millions of fans worldwide. The host-turned-politician, passed away on June 9th of last year, at the age of 50. He was instrumental in starting the first such transmission on Geo Television and also pioneered Ramadan-themed game shows, including the widely successful Inaam Ghar.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

