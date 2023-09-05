Search

Hareem Shah's husband reunites with family after mysterious disappearance

Web Desk 04:31 PM | 5 Sep, 2023
In a puzzling turn of events, Bilal Shah, the spouse of popular TikToker Hareem Shah, has finally returned home to Karachi after going missing for several days.

His disappearance had raised concerns, leading to the filing of a kidnapping case against unknown individuals. The Sindh High Court also took notice of his disappearance.

According to Shehzadi Begum, Bilal's mother, he arrived home at midnight on Tuesday, putting an end to the family's agonizing ordeal. However, Shah himself has yet to provide any information about his whereabouts or the circumstances of his disappearance.

Earlier, Hareem had publicly stated that her husband was allegedly abducted shortly after his arrival in Karachi from London a few days ago.

The couple had been residing in London for the past two months, but Bilal returned to Pakistan eight days prior to his mysterious disappearance. Hareem vehemently appealed for her husband's safe release, emphasizing that he had no affiliations with any political party or contentious activities.

Today, she tweeted a picture of herself with her husband stating, "Alhamdulillah, my husband Bilal Shah returned home safely this morning. Thank you to all who spoke up for my husband." 

Munir Ahmed Khan advocate revealed that Bilal Shah was allegedly taken from his residence in the Defence area of Karachi on August 27, in a vehicle bearing an official number plate. 

Hareem Shah says her husband 'kidnapped' in Karachi

