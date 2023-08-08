Pakistan Navy war drill Shamsheer-e-Bahr XI begins

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy war game Shamsheer-e-Bahr XI commenced in the port city of Karachi, the military’s media wing said.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relation said Pakistan Navy flagship drill Shamsheer-e-Bahr IX commenced at Karachi. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza attended the session as the Chief Guest.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, and top military officers from all services were present at the occasion.

Pakistan Navy War games “SHAMSHEER-E-BAHR-IX” commenced at #Karachi



General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), attended the session as the Chief Guest.@OfficialDGISPR #PakistanArmy #ISPR



Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Naval… pic.twitter.com/9o8QfBIvUx — Pakistan Armed Forces News ???????? (@PakistanFauj) August 7, 2023

Described as the flagship drill of the country’s naval forces, Shamsheer-e-Bahr is held biennially to corroborate various concepts which are validated in subsequent maritime exercises prior to being incorporated in naval strategy.