Pakistan Navy war drill Shamsheer-e-Bahr XI begins

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy war game Shamsheer-e-Bahr XI commenced in the port city of Karachi, the military’s media wing said.
In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relation said Pakistan Navy flagship drill Shamsheer-e-Bahr IX commenced at Karachi. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza attended the session as the Chief Guest.
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, and top military officers from all services were present at the occasion.
Pakistan Navy War games “SHAMSHEER-E-BAHR-IX” commenced at #Karachi— Pakistan Armed Forces News ???????? (@PakistanFauj) August 7, 2023
General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), attended the session as the Chief Guest.@OfficialDGISPR #PakistanArmy #ISPR
Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Naval… pic.twitter.com/9o8QfBIvUx
Described as the flagship drill of the country’s naval forces, Shamsheer-e-Bahr is held biennially to corroborate various concepts which are validated in subsequent maritime exercises prior to being incorporated in naval strategy.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee recovered slightly against the US dollar in the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee moved up by 0.07 percent and was quoted at 287.23, with an increase of Rs0.20.
Earlier this week, the local currency remained under pressure against the greenback and settle at 287.43.
Globally, USD moved up as investors struggled to get grip on the deviating growth outlooks between the two leading economies.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,072.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.