Hareem Shah says her husband 'kidnapped' in Karachi

09:43 PM | 3 Sep, 2023
Hareem Shah
Controversial Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah said on Sunday that some men in plainclothes kidnapped her husband Bilal Shah in Karachi and took him away in a 4x4 vehicle.

Hareem said that Bilal was with her in London last week and that he was kidnapped on arrival in Karachi. She said that there were some eyewitnesses to this kidnapping, but she did not know who was involved in this kidnapping. She appealed to law enforcement agencies to have her husband recovered from his kidnappers.

Hareem said that her husband had nothing to do with any kind of politics. She said the local police station was doing nothing for recovery of her husband and that she has filed a petition in the court for her husband’s recovery.

According to sources, Bilal is being interrogated about Hareem’s Twitter account as she recently posted a lot of controversial stuff on her social media account. However, Hareem said the Twitter account sharing controversial information did not belong to her and she did not know who was operating that account.

According to sources, Hareem has told the investigators that she is not operating her Twitter account herself, but someone else is operating that account with her consent.

Controversial tweets were made from Hareem’s Twitter account against the state institutions and some high profile people in recent days. However, these controversial tweets were deleted later.

Hareem has been spending her time in Europe over the last few months. She and her husband Bilal have been out of Pakistan for the last several months and Bilal returned to Pakistan only a week ago.

