Four Muslims sentenced to death for blasphemy in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – An additional district and sessions court in garrison city of Rawalpindi sentenced four suspects to death after finding them guilty in a blasphemy case.

Additional Sessions Judge Ahsan Mahmood Malik awarded seven-year imprisonment to the fifth suspect in the case registered against them by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing (CCW).

The judge in his verdict stated that blasphemy against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and desecration of the Holy Quran were heinous and unforgivable crimes. He added that there was no leniency for the perpetrators of such crimes.

The four convicts, who has been awarded death sentence, has been identified as Wazir Gul, Muhammad Amin, Faizan Razak and Muhammad Rizwan. The court has also imposed a fin of Rs100,000 for the crime under the Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and life imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000 under the Section 295-B of the PPC, reports said.

The FIA had registered the case the five convicts in September last year after a complaint was lodged against them by a civilian.