Ex-wife shares Aamir Liaquat's unseen photos on his birthday

Fans of the renowned politician and host, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, are joyfully celebrating his 50th birthday today, honouring his significant contributions to the industry. Liaquat has been credited with being one of the most well-known public figures whose intellect knew no bounds.
His captivating appearances and shows during Ramadan transmissions earned him immense admiration. Sadly, at the age of 50, Liaquat struggled with depression and became a victim of cyberbullying, inflicted upon him by his former wife, Dania Shah. Despite their separation, the lasting impact of this distressing experience took its toll. Tragically, on June 9, 2022, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a leader of the PTI party, was discovered deceased in his bedroom.
On this occasion, his ex-wife, Dr Bushra Iqbal, took the opportunity to share heartfelt throwback photos. Taking to Instagram, Bishri Iqbal posted cherished childhood pictures of Liaquat along with touching lyrics.
Among the nostalgic photos, two captured his endearing moments from childhood, while the other offered a glimpse of his final resting place. Accompanying the images, Bushra Iqbal penned poetic words, expressing profound emotions:
زمانہ بڑے شوق سے سن رہا تھا
ہمیں سو گئے داستاں کہتے کہتے
View this post on Instagram
Millions of fans expressed their condolences in the comment section.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 276.35, with an improvement of Rs1.06.
On Wednesday, PKR suffered losses against the greenback as it slides down 0.71 percent and was settled at 277.41.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-06-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,375
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.