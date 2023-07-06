Ex-wife shares Aamir Liaquat's unseen photos on his birthday

Fans of the renowned politician and host, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, are joyfully celebrating his 50th birthday today, honouring his significant contributions to the industry. Liaquat has been credited with being one of the most well-known public figures whose intellect knew no bounds.

His captivating appearances and shows during Ramadan transmissions earned him immense admiration. Sadly, at the age of 50, Liaquat struggled with depression and became a victim of cyberbullying, inflicted upon him by his former wife, Dania Shah. Despite their separation, the lasting impact of this distressing experience took its toll. Tragically, on June 9, 2022, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a leader of the PTI party, was discovered deceased in his bedroom.

On this occasion, his ex-wife, Dr Bushra Iqbal, took the opportunity to share heartfelt throwback photos. Taking to Instagram, Bishri Iqbal posted cherished childhood pictures of Liaquat along with touching lyrics.

Among the nostalgic photos, two captured his endearing moments from childhood, while the other offered a glimpse of his final resting place. Accompanying the images, Bushra Iqbal penned poetic words, expressing profound emotions:

زمانہ بڑے شوق سے سن رہا تھا

ہمیں سو گئے داستاں کہتے کہتے

Millions of fans expressed their condolences in the comment section.