Search

LifestyleViral

Ex-wife shares Aamir Liaquat's unseen photos on his birthday

Web Desk 05:34 PM | 6 Jul, 2023
Ex-wife shares Aamir Liaquat's unseen photos on his birthday
Source: Instagram

Fans of the renowned politician and host, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, are joyfully celebrating his 50th birthday today, honouring his significant contributions to the industry. Liaquat has been credited with being one of the most well-known public figures whose intellect knew no bounds.

His captivating appearances and shows during Ramadan transmissions earned him immense admiration. Sadly, at the age of 50, Liaquat struggled with depression and became a victim of cyberbullying, inflicted upon him by his former wife, Dania Shah. Despite their separation, the lasting impact of this distressing experience took its toll. Tragically, on June 9, 2022, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a leader of the PTI party, was discovered deceased in his bedroom.

On this occasion, his ex-wife, Dr Bushra Iqbal, took the opportunity to share heartfelt throwback photos. Taking to Instagram, Bishri Iqbal posted cherished childhood pictures of  Liaquat along with touching lyrics.

Among the nostalgic photos, two captured his endearing moments from childhood, while the other offered a glimpse of his final resting place. Accompanying the images, Bushra Iqbal penned poetic words, expressing profound emotions:

زمانہ بڑے شوق سے سن رہا تھا

ہمیں سو گئے داستاں کہتے کہتے

Millions of fans expressed their condolences in the comment section.

Remembering Aamir Liaquat: Celebrities pay condolences on late anchor's first death anniversary

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Hajra Yamin shares trailer of latest drama serial Shanaas

11:40 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas shares details of Bushra Ansari's comedy special

10:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2023

Hania Aamir's endearing mother-daughter moment melts hearts

07:34 PM | 3 Jul, 2023

Sajal Aly wishes Vaneeza Ahmed on her 52nd birthday

06:47 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Elon Musk's parents show distaste for his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg at Colosseum

06:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Hania Aamir looks breathtakingly beautiful in blue on Eid

06:33 PM | 30 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PM Shehbaz to hand students free laptops tomorrow

06:21 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6 July 2023

09:02 AM | 6 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee moves up against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar in the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 276.35, with an improvement of Rs1.06.

On Wednesday, PKR suffered losses against the greenback as it slides down 0.71 percent and was settled at 277.41.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-06-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 06, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (6 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 205,900 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: