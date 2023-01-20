Search

SportsVideos

‘What a goal!’ Maria Khan’s magical kick for Pakistan equals friendly against Saudi Arabia

Web Desk 06:46 PM | 20 Jan, 2023
‘What a goal!’ Maria Khan’s magical kick for Pakistan equals friendly against Saudi Arabia
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – With her stunning performance in the last minute, Pakistan women football team skipper Maria Khan helped team draw the last game of the Women’s International Friendly Tournament against Saudi Arabia 1-1 at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Al-Khobar city.

Pakistan finished runner up while the Saudi Arabia managed to bag first position due to being table topper with seven points. The two other teams featured in the four-nation tournament included Comoros and Mauritius, with the event began last week for the first time since 2020.

In Thursday’s game, Saudi Arabia gained a lead of 1-0 in the first half of the game, which Maria Khan equaled with a spectacular direct free-kick. The video of the Pakistani skipper’s magical goal has gone viral on social media where fans are showering praises on her.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also congratulated to the national team for finishing second and also praised skipper Maria Khan for her spectacular goal.

"Congratulations to Saudi Arabia for winning this tournament and proud of our Women’s National Team Pakistan finishing 2nd. Special congratulations to Maria Khan for scoring this spectacular goal. We are working on policy to promote football and women’s sports in Pakistan," the premier wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), in a statement, said the national women’s team made “history” by finishing runners-up in the friendly event.

“We end up the Women’s International Tournament as Runners Up. What an achievement by this team. HISTORY MADE!,” the PFF wrote on Twitter.

The green shirts beat Comoros in the first encounter while they had to face defeat against Mauritius in the second match on January 15.

Pakistan women’s football team starts Four-Nation Cup campaign with 1-0 victory against Comoros

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Mahira Khan's new dance videos set internet ablaze

07:31 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

Messi v Ronaldo - Top soccer guns face off in Saudi Arabia match today

05:51 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

Pakistan face Saudi Arabia in women’s international football tournament today

12:43 PM | 19 Jan, 2023

AIPs Asia-Saudi Arabia Sports Media Federation sign MoU for sports promotion

11:54 AM | 19 Jan, 2023

PCB raps Australian broadcaster for covering unsubstantial sexting allegations against Babar Azam

11:54 AM | 18 Jan, 2023

Adnan Siddiqui recalls Pakistan-India art collaboration days with his flute version of 'Yeh Jism'

02:38 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

In message to PM Shehbaz, Putin terms Pakistan important partner in ...

07:51 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 20, 2023

08:00 AM | 20 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on Friday 20, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.25 239.5
Euro EUR 269.5 272.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 307 310
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.6 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 173.5 174.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.79 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 185.5 186.85
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.46 2.50
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.06
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,860 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 185,000 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: