Mahira Khan's new dance videos set internet ablaze

The wedding season in Pakistan is a time of grand celebration and is known for its vibrant and colourful ceremonies. Music and dance play a significant role in the marriage festivities and Lollywood diva Mahira Khan has also jumped on the bandwagon.

Recently, Freiha Altaf's son Turhan James got married and Mahira Khan was spotted at the mehendi/sangeet function, looking beautiful in a gold ghagra choli and flowers in her hair.

Having the time of her life, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actor was also seen dancing and having a great time with her friends. Safe to say, Mahira made sure that all eyes were on her with her killer moves on Bollywood songs, Gooriya Chura Na Mera Jiya and Choli k Peeche Kia Hai.

On the work front, Mahira Khan is currently basking in the success of The Legend of Maula Jatt. She will next be seen in Neelofar.