In message to PM Shehbaz, Putin terms Pakistan important partner in South Asia, Islamic world

ISLAMABAD – Russian President Vladimir Putin has conveyed it to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that he saw Pakistan as important partner in South Asia and the Islamic World and reiterated Moscow’s strong interest to deepen the bilateral relationship.

The Putin’s message was delivered to the Pakistani premier by Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, who is leading a delegation in the South Asian country for bilateral talks, in a meeting the PM Shehbaz in Lahore on Thursday.

Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister highlighted the importance Pakistan attached to its relations with the Russian Federation. He recalled his meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand in September 2022 and said that the meeting had reached important decisions to further strengthen Pakistan-Russia relations. He also noted with satisfaction the keen desire on both the sides to upgrade the bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and economic matters.

Both sides agreed on the importance of energy sector for the development of bilateral economic and trade relations. In this regard views were exchanged on supplying oil and gas from Russia to Pakistan on a long term basis. Matters related to gas pipelines were also reviewed.

PM Shehbaz provided guidance for the work of 8th Round of Pakistan-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission meeting scheduled to be held in Islamabad on 20 January 2023.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for State for Petroleum Musadik Malik and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Mr. Tariq Fatimi were also present in the meeting.