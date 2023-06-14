The Kapil Sharma Show actor attempts suicide during Facebook live

MUMBAI – In a distressing turn of events, Tirthanand Rao, known for his work alongside actor Kapil Sharma in a popular comedy show, has made a live suicide attempt on social media.
The incident unfolded during a Facebook live video, where Rao levelled accusations of "blackmail" and "extortion" against his live-in partner.
During the harrowing broadcast, viewers witnessed Rao consuming a liquid from an insect-repellant bottle, heightening concerns for his well-being. Promptly reacting to the distressing video, his concerned friends, who had been watching the live stream, rushed to his residence and promptly transported him to a nearby hospital.
Once at the hospital, his friends promptly informed the police about the distressing situation upon discovering Rao unconscious. The actor revealed that he had been in a relationship with the woman since October, and he attributed his extreme actions to her alleged blackmail and threats of marriage. Additionally, he claimed to be burdened by a significant debt, which he held her responsible for.
The video circulating online captured the actor's anguished words, as he expressed, "I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar, and I didn't even know the reason behind it. Yet, she would persistently call me and insist on meeting."
Officials have confirmed that Rao is currently receiving treatment at the hospital, and his condition is reported to be stable. This disheartening incident sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals within the entertainment industry, emphasizing the need for support and mental health awareness.
Tirthanand had previously worked alongside Kapil Sharma in the popular show 'Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe."
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.96 against the greenback.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee witnessed back-to-back losses for consecutive sessions against the dollar and settled at 287.97.
Economic uncertainty in Pakistan looms large as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the government’s ‘Plan B’, on rescheduling the bilateral external debt.
Islamabad’s chances for salvaging $6.5 billion IMF programme have apparently faded as it expires on June 30. Out of the $6.5 billion package, the US based lender has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold rate per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
