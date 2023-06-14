Search

The Kapil Sharma Show actor attempts suicide during Facebook live

Web Desk 08:11 PM | 14 Jun, 2023
MUMBAI – In a distressing turn of events, Tirthanand Rao, known for his work alongside actor Kapil Sharma in a popular comedy show, has made a live suicide attempt on social media.

The incident unfolded during a Facebook live video, where Rao levelled accusations of "blackmail" and "extortion" against his live-in partner.

During the harrowing broadcast, viewers witnessed Rao consuming a liquid from an insect-repellant bottle, heightening concerns for his well-being. Promptly reacting to the distressing video, his concerned friends, who had been watching the live stream, rushed to his residence and promptly transported him to a nearby hospital.

Once at the hospital, his friends promptly informed the police about the distressing situation upon discovering Rao unconscious. The actor revealed that he had been in a relationship with the woman since October, and he attributed his extreme actions to her alleged blackmail and threats of marriage. Additionally, he claimed to be burdened by a significant debt, which he held her responsible for.

The video circulating online captured the actor's anguished words, as he expressed, "I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar, and I didn't even know the reason behind it. Yet, she would persistently call me and insist on meeting."

Officials have confirmed that Rao is currently receiving treatment at the hospital, and his condition is reported to be stable. This disheartening incident sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals within the entertainment industry, emphasizing the need for support and mental health awareness.

Tirthanand had previously worked alongside Kapil Sharma in the popular show 'Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe."

