Kinza Hashmi's latest BTS video with Indian actor goes viral

Maheen Khawaja 08:30 PM | 14 Jun, 2023
Source: Instagram

Karan Wahi, the charismatic Indian television actor, and Kinza Hashmi, the enchanting Pakistani diva, have taken the internet by storm with their delightful display of "fun at work."

In a surprising collaboration, Hashmi joined forces with Karan Wahi and her crew on Instagram, igniting a frenzy among social media users. The chemistry between the two stars has captivated the online world, leaving fans utterly obsessed.

Their latest escapade saw them jumping on the bandwagon of the trending phrase, "Baaki sab theek? Bus chal raha hai," accompanied by the entire team. The entire cast appeared to be having the time of their lives as they engaged in playful banter and jovial exchanges with one another.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

The extraordinary collaboration between India and Pakistan sent social media users into a frenzy, sparking immense anticipation and setting the internet ablaze with excitement.

On the work front, Hashmi was recently seen in Uraan, Tum Se Kehna Tha, Mohlatm, Azmaish, Dil Awaiz, Wehemm, Hook, and Mere Ban Jao.

Wahi, on the other hand, was recently seen in Hundred, Home Dancer, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2, Daawat-e-Ishq, Have You Met You, and Hate Story 4.

