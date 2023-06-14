Search

Babar Azam drops one position in latest ICC Test rankings

Web Desk 08:53 PM | 14 Jun, 2023
Babar Azam drops one position in latest ICC Test rankings

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, fell to fifth place in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings after losing a spot in the category for Test batsmen.

According to the most recent ICC ranking update, Australian hitters hold the top three spots, with Marnus Labuschagne at the top, Steve Smith at second, and Travis Head at third.

Smith gets 885 rating points, compared to 903 for Labuschagne. After their tons in the ICC World Test Championship Final against India at The Oval, Head has 884 points.

Babar, the only player from Pakistan among the top 10, ranks fifth in the rankings with 862 rating points, trailing only Kane Williamson of New Zealand  with 883 points.

Babar Azam becomes only player to feature in top-three across all cricket formats

It is unusual for the top three batters to come from the same team. The last time this happened in the Test batting rankings was in 1984, when West Indies batsmen  Greenidge (810 rating points), Clive Lloyd (787) and Larry Gomes (773) were at the top of the list.

Babar Azam moves up in ICC Test batters rankings

