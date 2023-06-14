Search

You can now add music into your Instagram notes; Here is a guide how to do it!

You can now add music into your Instagram notes; Here is a guide how to do it!

Instagram users can now include up to 30 seconds of music in their notes along with a text message or an emoji, according to an announcement made by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, on the official Meta channel. 

Users can now share audio clips on Instagram notes that last up to 30 seconds and are available for 24 hours, thanks to this upgrade.

Only accessible in the conversation area, Notes is a condensed version of Instagram's status function. 

Users could previously only submit text and emoticons as notes on the app, but now they can share well-known songs and audio clips from the company's enormous music collection.

These music notes may be changed or deleted at any moment, and users can control who can see theese, including followers and close friends.

How to use this feature?

It's as easy as adding notes to an Instagram status to include a 30-second music clip.

Navigate to the conversations window on Instagram.

In the upper left corner, click the + sign that reads "your notes."

Choose "add music" from the menu.

Select the music you want to include.

Along with the music, you can also add a text or an emoji note.

