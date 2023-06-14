You can now add music into your Instagram notes; Here is a guide how to do it!

Instagram users can now include up to 30 seconds of music in their notes along with a text message or an emoji, according to an announcement made by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, on the official Meta channel.
Users can now share audio clips on Instagram notes that last up to 30 seconds and are available for 24 hours, thanks to this upgrade.
Only accessible in the conversation area, Notes is a condensed version of Instagram's status function.
Users could previously only submit text and emoticons as notes on the app, but now they can share well-known songs and audio clips from the company's enormous music collection.
These music notes may be changed or deleted at any moment, and users can control who can see theese, including followers and close friends.
How to use this feature?
It's as easy as adding notes to an Instagram status to include a 30-second music clip.
Navigate to the conversations window on Instagram.
In the upper left corner, click the + sign that reads "your notes."
Choose "add music" from the menu.
Select the music you want to include.
Along with the music, you can also add a text or an emoji note.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.96 against the greenback.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee witnessed back-to-back losses for consecutive sessions against the dollar and settled at 287.97.
Economic uncertainty in Pakistan looms large as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the government’s ‘Plan B’, on rescheduling the bilateral external debt.
Islamabad’s chances for salvaging $6.5 billion IMF programme have apparently faded as it expires on June 30. Out of the $6.5 billion package, the US based lender has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold rate per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
Daily Pakistan provides real-time updates on the current gold rates in Pakistan, ensuring accurate and timely information.
