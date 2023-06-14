WATCH – Nora Fatehi's electrifying IIFA performance rehearsal

As anticipation builds for the televised spectacle of IIFA, Nora Fatehi's performance has captured the attention of people across the internet. Recently, she mesmerized everyone with a non-stop 10-minute tribute to the legendary Helen, leaving netizens in awe.
In a recent social media post, Nora shared a video showcasing the rehearsals for her performance. The footage revealed the dedicated crew and herself practising the intricate dance steps of the songs.
Along with the video, the Dilbar dancer captioned, "The moment the music went off, we just kept going and that too on the imaginary beat! ???? it's the part where it went back on and we were still on time for me !!!! ???????? Rehearsals for my @iifa act!"
Whether it's her intricate dance moves or the flawless execution of those moves, the 31-year-old never fails to mesmerize her audience. She effortlessly synchronizes her movements with the music, creating a seamless flow that leaves spectators in awe. She pays meticulous attention to every step, ensuring that each gesture, spin, and leap is executed with utmost precision.
Within just a few hours, the post garnered an impressive number of likes, soaring into the thousands. Fans from all corners showered her with cheers and applauded her remarkable talent.
On the work front, Fatehi is set to appear in the upcoming film 100% alongside Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham, which is expected to release in theatres later this year.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.96 against the greenback.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee witnessed back-to-back losses for consecutive sessions against the dollar and settled at 287.97.
Economic uncertainty in Pakistan looms large as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the government’s ‘Plan B’, on rescheduling the bilateral external debt.
Islamabad’s chances for salvaging $6.5 billion IMF programme have apparently faded as it expires on June 30. Out of the $6.5 billion package, the US based lender has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
