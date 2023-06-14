WATCH – Nora Fatehi's electrifying IIFA performance rehearsal

As anticipation builds for the televised spectacle of IIFA, Nora Fatehi's performance has captured the attention of people across the internet. Recently, she mesmerized everyone with a non-stop 10-minute tribute to the legendary Helen, leaving netizens in awe.

In a recent social media post, Nora shared a video showcasing the rehearsals for her performance. The footage revealed the dedicated crew and herself practising the intricate dance steps of the songs.

Along with the video, the Dilbar dancer captioned, "The moment the music went off, we just kept going and that too on the imaginary beat! ???? it's the part where it went back on and we were still on time for me !!!! ???????? Rehearsals for my @iifa act!"

Whether it's her intricate dance moves or the flawless execution of those moves, the 31-year-old never fails to mesmerize her audience. She effortlessly synchronizes her movements with the music, creating a seamless flow that leaves spectators in awe. She pays meticulous attention to every step, ensuring that each gesture, spin, and leap is executed with utmost precision.

Within just a few hours, the post garnered an impressive number of likes, soaring into the thousands. Fans from all corners showered her with cheers and applauded her remarkable talent.

On the work front, Fatehi is set to appear in the upcoming film 100% alongside Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham, which is expected to release in theatres later this year.