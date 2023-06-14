Search

LifestyleVideos

WATCH – Nora Fatehi's electrifying IIFA performance rehearsal

Web Desk 10:34 PM | 14 Jun, 2023
WATCH – Nora Fatehi's electrifying IIFA performance rehearsal
Source: Instagram

As anticipation builds for the televised spectacle of IIFA, Nora Fatehi's performance has captured the attention of people across the internet. Recently, she mesmerized everyone with a non-stop 10-minute tribute to the legendary Helen, leaving netizens in awe.

In a recent social media post, Nora shared a video showcasing the rehearsals for her performance. The footage revealed the dedicated crew and herself practising the intricate dance steps of the songs.

Along with the video, the Dilbar dancer captioned, "The moment the music went off, we just kept going and that too on the imaginary beat! ???? it's the part where it went back on and we were still on time for me !!!! ???????? Rehearsals for my @iifa act!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Whether it's her intricate dance moves or the flawless execution of those moves, the 31-year-old never fails to mesmerize her audience. She effortlessly synchronizes her movements with the music, creating a seamless flow that leaves spectators in awe. She pays meticulous attention to every step, ensuring that each gesture, spin, and leap is executed with utmost precision. 

Within just a few hours, the post garnered an impressive number of likes, soaring into the thousands. Fans from all corners showered her with cheers and applauded her remarkable talent.

On the work front, Fatehi is set to appear in the upcoming film 100% alongside Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham, which is expected to release in theatres later this year. 

Nora Fatehi flaunts her lip-syncing skills in new viral video

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

WATCH – Maria B opens up about the challenges she faced after her divorce

09:20 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

Ali Rehman Khan wins hearts with his performance as Guru goes on-air

06:43 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

WATCH — Kaifi Khalil drops new song 'Mansoob'

12:25 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

WATCH: Doors of Lahore Fort closed on public for Bakhtawar Bhutto and husband’s ‘royal’ visit

08:22 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Watch the world's largest toilet "flush" kids

10:08 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

WATCH — Mehwish Hayat shakes a leg to Drake's One Dance

11:53 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

WATCH – Nora Fatehi's electrifying IIFA performance rehearsal

10:34 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 14 June, 2023

09:03 AM | 14 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee claws back some ground against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.96 against the greenback.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee witnessed back-to-back losses for consecutive sessions against the dollar and settled at 287.97.

Economic uncertainty in Pakistan looms large as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the government’s ‘Plan B’, on rescheduling the bilateral external debt.

Islamabad’s chances for salvaging $6.5 billion IMF programme have apparently faded as it expires on June 30. Out of the $6.5 billion package, the US based lender has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-14-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 14, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today [ 14 June 2023 ] Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold rate per tola Silver
Lahore PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,580

Daily Pakistan provides real-time updates on the current gold rates in Pakistan, ensuring accurate and timely information.

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: