China's Xi calls for Palestine join the UN as a "full member"

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday conveyed to Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas his desire for Palestine to become a "full member" of the UN.
Beijing's position was made clear by Xi during a meeting with Arab nations held in Saudi Arabia in December, but the most recent request comes as the Asian superpower strives to bolster its role as a Middle East mediator.
During the visit in December, Xi met with Abbas and promised to "work for an early, just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue."
Welcoming President Abbas at the Great Hall of the People, President Xi recalled their joint attendance at the first China-Arab States Summit in Riyadh during which many important common understandings were reached.
Xi told Abbas at a meeting in Beijing that "China supports Palestine in becoming a full member State of the United Nations," according to CCTV, the Chinese state television.
The foundation of an independent Palestinian State, he said, is the essential solution to the Palestinian problem.
Abbas will remain in the Chinese capital until Friday, his fifth trip there on official business.
He thanked President Abbas for sending a congratulatory letter last March on his re-election as the Chinese president.
Noting that President Abbas is the first Arab head of state hosted by China this year, President Xi said the visit spoke volumes about the strength of China-Palestine relations.
He stressed that China and Palestine were good friends and good partners who trusted and supported each other. China was one of the first countries to recognize the Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine and had all along firmly supported the Palestinian people’s just cause of restoring their legitimate national rights, he added.
“Facing unprecedented changes in the world and the new developments in the Middle East, China stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Palestine, and work for a comprehensive, just and durable solution of the Palestinian question at an early date,” President Xi said.
The two presidents also jointly announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between China and Palestine. It would serve as an important milestone in bilateral relations that builds on past achievements and heralds a brighter future, he said.
China would seize the opportunity to work with Palestine to advance bilateral friendship and cooperation in all areas, President Xi added.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee regained momentum against the US dollar, moving up by Rs1.01 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency hovered around 286.96 against the greenback.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee witnessed back-to-back losses for consecutive sessions against the dollar and settled at 287.97.
Economic uncertainty in Pakistan looms large as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hinted at the government’s ‘Plan B’, on rescheduling the bilateral external debt.
Islamabad’s chances for salvaging $6.5 billion IMF programme have apparently faded as it expires on June 30. Out of the $6.5 billion package, the US based lender has not yet disbursed $2.6 billion to cash-strapped Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,600 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,130.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold rate per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,600
|PKR 2,580
