Donald Trump turns 77

Web Desk 11:33 PM | 14 Jun, 2023
Donald Trump turns 77
After pleading not guilty to federal charges related to his handling of classified documents, Donald Trump's fans sung "Happy Birthday" to him at Miami's famed Cuban restaurant Versailles.

"What a great birthday. However, we're going to make it the best birthday ever, Trump assured his followers.

After testifying in court in Miami over a matter involving the improper handling of state secrets, the former US President made a pit stop in Miami to say hello to his followers.

Born on 14th June 1946, Donald Trump was the leading real estate developer of New York City and reality TV star. He became the billionaire businessman of USA. Surprisingly, he later campaigned as a Republican and scored an upset victory over his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 Presidential election.

He began his career working for his father’s real estate development firm, taking over its leadership in the 1970s. In the ensuing decades, he acquired and built hotels, office towers, casinos and golf courses and also appeared on 14 seasons of “The Apprentice.” 

Donald Trump was the 45th President of the United States of America. He was the first political figure ever elected to the US presidency without any previous government or military experience by all means.

He served as America’s president from January 2017 to January 2021. He is also the only US president to be impeached and charged with the crime in the hundred years of political and democratic set up of the United States of America.

He is currently running for president again in the presidential election 2024.

