India man arrested for threatening to rape Virat Kohli's 10-month-old daughter

MUMBAI – Indian police have arrested a man for allegedly issuing rape threat to the infant daughter of cricketer Viral Kohli following the Pakistan’s strong win over India in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad. Akubathini Ramnagesh was arrested by the Mumbai police's Cyber Cell after his threats to the 10-month child went viral on social media.

The 23-year-old suspect is facing charges of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, defamation and sharing obscene material.

Kohli is married to Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and the couple was blessed with their first child in January.

Ramnagesh allegedly issued the threats from his Twitter account following India's defeat in the opening game of the tournament last month.

The following threats also came after the Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli showed his support to his teammate Mohammed Shami and defended him.