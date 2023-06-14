Search

Pakistan

Youtuber Major (r) Adil Raja released after detained by British police

07:26 PM | 14 Jun, 2023
LONDON – Adil Farooq Raja, a retired major of the Pakistan Army and controversial Youtuber, was released hours after being detained by the British police, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Raja was detained by Scotland Yard from Luton earlier today.

The Scotland Yard released him after questioning about his alleged involvement in incitement to violence through Youtube and other platforms for eight hours, solicitor Mehtab Aziz said in a statement.

The former military man recently got his channel banned on video streaming platform for spreading misinformation.

Adil Raja, a staunch supporter of ousted prime minister Imran Khan and a ruthless critic of Pakistan’s military establishment, was booked in several cases in Pakistan related to inciting Pakistanis to rebel against the state.

A war-wounded veteran with more than 19 years of diverse experience remained in limelight for his critical views. He has a keen eye for current affairs and international relations. Being a popular blogger, he appears on media as a geopolitical and defence analyst.

In recent development, a Pakistani court this week issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him in case related to criminal intimidation and breach of trust. Adil Raja, Shaheen Sehbai, Haider Raza Mehdi, YouTuber and anchorperson Wajahat Saeed Khan were booked in the case lodged under sections related to terrorism and sedition.

