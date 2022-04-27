Al Pacino celebrates 82nd birthday with girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Popular American actor and filmmaker Al Pacino who is known for his roles in iconic films is celebrating his 82nd birthday with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

The Hollywood legend and his 28-year-old girlfriend were pictured celebrating his birthday at Italian restaurant Jones in West Hollywood, California.

The Godfather star was also spotted carrying a Shrek iPhone case, as he was helped to his car. This is not the first time he has been pictured with the accessory. The spectacular actor proves that age is just a number and he is young at heart.

Despite the 54-year-age-gap, the couple was seen in high spirits while enjoying the night out on the town for Pacino's big day.

Earlier, Noor who hails from a wealthy Kuwaiti American family is no stranger to dating old men. She made headlines when she dated Mick Jagger, 78, and was even linked to Clint Eastwood, 91.11