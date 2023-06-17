Dozen Pakistanis among victims of Greece boat tragedy

At least 12 Pakistanis were among the survivors of the boat that capsized near the coast of Greece.

Illegal migration by sea to Europe has been on the rise in recent times as migrants opt for deadly sea routes while seeking better economic opportunities in Europe.

Following the recent boat tragedy, Pakistan’s Foreign Office issued a statement, saying Pakistan Mission in Greece remained in contact with the local authorities for identification and recovery of Pakistani citizens among the deceased and providing relief to the survivors.

MoFA said Pakistan’s mission remains in contact with the authorities in the European nation for identification process of the 78 recovered bodies.

It said that the identification process will take place through DNA-matching with close family members, and requested families of passengers to approach Pakistan mission in Greece.

Lately, media reports suggest that up to 500 people were still missing from the ill fated vessel that capsized and shockingly, most numbers of missing people include women and children.