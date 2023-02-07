Faysal Quraishi reveals details of his upcoming feature film

Faysal Quraishi is one of the most versatile actors in Lollywood with millions of fans and hundreds of successful projects. The 49-year-old actor, who carved himself a niche in the entertainment industry, will now be seen in an upcoming film with an interesting plotline.
The Bashar Momin star recently appeared on the show, Super Over, hosted by actor Ahmed Ali Butt and discussed his future ventures.
The Qaid-e-Tanhai star revealed further details of his upcoming venture, Football. Talking about it, Quraishi detailed, “It is quite astonishing that people already know about my upcoming film and are expecting its release, but the production team needs to make this project a successful one. The project demands a lot of hard work with many changes in the process, keeping in view that we changed the film's title, so the release isn't happening anytime soon."
Talking about the film's plot, Quraishi revealed that it revolves around "women’s football team."
The Mera Pehla Pyaar star also discussed the rather tragic reason behind his film Sorry being shelved.
The actor said, “should I tell you the truth? When we started filming, the scandal around Sohail started to surface. The cancel culture where people are accused without concrete proof took a huge toll on Sohail and the film as many of the sponsors backed off. Although I tried my best to make things work and finance my own money, the break that followed put us in a setback."
Quraishi added, "We started the project after one and half years, but many of our industry peers mistreated us which was heartbreaking, to say the least."
"After all the problems and halts, I thought I will do something in the future.''
On the work front, Quraishi was recently seen in Muqaddar, Farq, Dil-e-Momin, Baba Jani, Chakkar, Fitoor, and Bashar Momin.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282
|Euro
|EUR
|296.67
|297.26
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.71
|332.41
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.21
|73.51
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.72
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan dropped by Rs4,300 per tola to reach Rs200,000 on Tuesday as it lost ground on second consecutive day after witnessing mostly bullish trend last week.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold decreased by Rs3,686 to settle at Rs171,468.
On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.
In the international market, the commodity dropped by $1 to reach $1,869 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market slumped by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,230 and Rs1,911, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Feb-2023/rupee-depreciates-against-us-dollar-again
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.