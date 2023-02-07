Search

Lifestyle

Faysal Quraishi reveals details of his upcoming feature film

Noor Fatima 11:58 PM | 7 Feb, 2023
Faysal Quraishi reveals details of his upcoming feature film
Source: Faysal Quraishi (Instagram)

Faysal Quraishi is one of the most versatile actors in Lollywood with millions of fans and hundreds of successful projects. The 49-year-old actor, who carved himself a niche in the entertainment industry, will now be seen in an upcoming film with an interesting plotline.

The Bashar Momin star recently appeared on the show, Super Over, hosted by actor Ahmed Ali Butt and discussed his future ventures. 

The Qaid-e-Tanhai star revealed further details of his upcoming venture, Football. Talking about it, Quraishi detailed, “It is quite astonishing that people already know about my upcoming film and are expecting its release, but the production team needs to make this project a successful one. The project demands a lot of hard work with many changes in the process, keeping in view that we changed the film's title, so the release isn't happening anytime soon." 

Talking about the film's plot, Quraishi revealed that it revolves around "women’s football team."

The Mera Pehla Pyaar star also discussed the rather tragic reason behind his film Sorry being shelved.

The actor said, “should I tell you the truth? When we started filming, the scandal around Sohail started to surface. The cancel culture where people are accused without concrete proof took a huge toll on Sohail and the film as many of the sponsors backed off. Although I tried my best to make things work and finance my own money, the break that followed put us in a setback."

Quraishi added, "We started the project after one and half years, but many of our industry peers mistreated us which was heartbreaking, to say the least."  

"After all the problems and halts, I thought I will do something in the future.'' 

On the work front, Quraishi was recently seen in Muqaddar, Farq, Dil-e-Momin, Baba Jani, Chakkar, Fitoor, and Bashar Momin.

Faysal Quraishi slams Pakistani audience for promoting dramas on cliched subjects

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Pakistani film 'Joyland' to be screened in India on March 10

04:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Bilal Ashraf opens up about his decision to star in 'Yunhi'

05:36 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Peshawar Zalmi reveals PSL Anthem line-up for this year

11:44 AM | 4 Feb, 2023

Sindh Censor Board stops unauthorised screening of Indian film 'Pathaan'

10:14 AM | 4 Feb, 2023

Haris Rauf sends well wishes to Shaheen Afridi on his Nikkah in video message

04:08 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Adnan Siddiqui flaunts his singing skills at The Mirza Malik Show

08:10 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Faysal Quraishi reveals details of his upcoming feature film

11:58 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 7th February  2023

07:46 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 282
Euro EUR 296.67 297.26
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.71 332.41
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.21 73.51
Australian Dollar AUD 190.31 192.72
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.23 740.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.22 207.42
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.19 176.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.11 723.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 297.31 299.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan dropped by Rs4,300 per tola to reach Rs200,000 on Tuesday as it lost ground on second consecutive day after witnessing mostly bullish trend last week.

As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold decreased by Rs3,686 to settle at Rs171,468.

On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.

In the international market, the commodity dropped by $1 to reach $1,869 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market slumped by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,230 and Rs1,911, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Feb-2023/rupee-depreciates-against-us-dollar-again

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: