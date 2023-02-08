Search

Has FIA seized Feroze Khan's cell phone?

Web Desk 12:24 AM | 8 Feb, 2023
Source: Instagram

The Pakistani entertainment industry, popularly known as "K-town", has been in a crisis since actor Feroze Khan took legal action against various artists for levelling accusations against him a few weeks ago.

This legal action has further put the spotlight on the issue of online harassment and defamation. 

Taking to Instagram, the Khaani star shared the names of nine celebrities as well as their private information. Later, he deleted it. The post caused an uproar on the internet and landed celebrities in trouble as they started getting spam texts and calls. 

In retaliation, many notable public figures such as Sarwat Gillani and Muneeb Butt took legal action against Khan and filed First Information Reports (FIRs) against him.

Furthermore, it has been reported that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has confiscated the cell phone of the Habs star in order to further investigate the case.

On the other hand, Feroze Khan’s sister and team member said that the post which is scrolling on internet that his cell phone is seized by FIA is completely wrong. He did not commit any crime, she added.

The Khuda aur Muhabbat star has been in the spotlight in recent months due to his divorce and ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan. Sultan has accused Khan of domestic violence and submitted graphic evidence to the court to prove her claim.

Feroze Khan's ex-lawyer files a defamation case against Muneeb Butt

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Daily Horoscope – 8th February  2023

09:05 AM | 8 Feb, 2023

