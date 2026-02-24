Punjab fixes wheat price at Rs3,500 per 40kg

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced a major initiative for wheat procurement in the province, stating that farmers will be paid Rs 3500 per 40 kilogramme for their wheat.

The new policy aims to purchase 30 lakh metric tons of wheat from local farmers to boost strategic reserves.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Maryam Nawaz highlighted that Punjab is the first province to introduce a public-private partnership model for wheat procurement.

Under this policy, the provincial government aims to ensure fair prices for farmers while also securing the province’s wheat stockpile for future needs.

“I am pleased to announce that today, 35 domestic and international companies have pre-qualified for this initiative,” Maryam Nawaz said.

The policy is expected to streamline the wheat purchasing process, benefiting both farmers and the broader agricultural sector.

This move by the Punjab government is expected to create stability in the local wheat market and provide a reliable income source for the province’s farmers.