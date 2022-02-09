Muskan Khan: Celebrities lament over Muslim women being harassed in India

Amid the rising Islamophobia in India, a Burqa-wearing Muslim student has made headlines after her video went viral where she is being harassed by a Hindu group in the southern Karnataka state.

In the clip, Muskan Khan is seen standing up against the Hindu mob who donned saffron shawls. She confronted the men when they tried to heckle her for Islamic code.

The shameful incident drew ire of celebrities, journalists and politicians who expressed their utmost disappointment. Malala, Pooja Bhatt, Fakhre Alam, Shafaat Ali and Hollywood actor John Cusack shared their stance on social media.

"As always,it takes a pack of men to attempt to intimidate a woman. Such frightened,pathetic excuses for human beings. Brandishing their shawls as weapons,cloaking their weakness in cruelty. A sizeable section of a rudderless generation lost to hate.", tweeted Pooja Bhatt.

— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 8, 2022

The youngest Nobel Prize Laureate wrote, "Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women."

— Malala (@Malala) February 8, 2022

— Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) February 8, 2022

— John Cusack (@johncusack) February 8, 2022

Pakistani stars like Feroze Khan, Asad Siddiqui, Faysal Quraishi, Noor Bukhari and many more also lauded the Indian Muslim girl for standing against the Hindu right-wing mob so bravely.

The outrageous clip has sparked fury as Muslims say it is an attack on their right to practice faith as enshrined in India’s constitution.

Amid the outcry, the Indian state-run by the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the shutting down of educational institutions for three days.