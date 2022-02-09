Muskan Khan: Celebrities lament over Muslim women being harassed in India
Web Desk
08:03 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Muskan Khan: Celebrities lament over Muslim women being harassed in India
Share

Amid the rising Islamophobia in India, a Burqa-wearing Muslim student has made headlines after her video went viral where she is being harassed by a Hindu group in the southern Karnataka state.

In the clip, Muskan Khan is seen standing up against the Hindu mob who donned saffron shawls. She confronted the men when they tried to heckle her for Islamic code.

The shameful incident drew ire of celebrities, journalists and politicians who expressed their utmost disappointment. Malala, Pooja Bhatt, Fakhre Alam, Shafaat Ali and Hollywood actor John Cusack shared their stance on social media. 

"As always,it takes a pack of men to attempt to intimidate a woman. Such frightened,pathetic excuses for human beings. Brandishing their shawls as weapons,cloaking their weakness in cruelty. A sizeable section of a rudderless generation lost to hate.", tweeted Pooja Bhatt.

The youngest Nobel Prize Laureate wrote, "Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women."

Pakistani stars like Feroze Khan, Asad Siddiqui, Faysal Quraishi, Noor Bukhari and many more also lauded the Indian Muslim girl for standing against the Hindu right-wing mob so bravely.

The outrageous clip has sparked fury as Muslims say it is an attack on their right to practice faith as enshrined in India’s constitution.

Amid the outcry, the Indian state-run by the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the shutting down of educational institutions for three days. 

Muskan Khan: Pakistan slams India for terrorising ... 02:58 PM | 9 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD/BENGALURU – Pakistani ministers have lambasted the Modi-led Hindu national government for terrorising ...

More From This Category
Wasim Akram becomes latest celebrity to join ...
05:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
'Wasn't worried': Muslim girl hailed as hero for ...
07:24 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Hira Mani and Anoushay Abbasi flaunt their killer ...
07:43 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Nominations for Oscars 2022 revealed – Here's ...
04:12 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Iqra Aziz trolled after video from her Thailand ...
03:21 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
Shahid Afridi opening his own restaurant in Dubai
09:35 PM | 8 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Wasim Akram becomes latest celebrity to join TikTok
05:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr