Overseas Pakistanis cannot be barred from voting: IHC CJ  
ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked on Tuesday that overseas Pakistanis have not been barred from their right to vote in any amendment to the Election Act, 2017.

The chief justice issued the remarks while hearing a petition against the recent amendment in the election laws approved by the National Assembly. 

"Expats have not been deprived of their right to vote either in the former or existing elections laws," Justice Minallah said.

On May 26, the lower house of the parliament approved the Elections (Amendment) Bill 2022 passed, under which  the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will conduct a pilot project in by-elections before using I-voting and EVMs in general elections. 

Justice Minallah also observed that, prima facie, the amendments made by the previous government were not in line with the ruling issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. 

When the court was told that around nine million Pakistanis live in abroad, the chief justice asked: “In which constituency will overseas Pakistanis cast their votes?”. 

CJ Minallah said that only the method of voting is yet to be decided for expats.

After hearing the arguments, the court adjourned the hearing till June 3.

