Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari celebrate second wedding anniversary
Celebrity couple Shahroz Sabzwari and wife Sadaf Kanwal are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today and, needless to say, the couple kept it honest with sweet love notes and adorable pictures.
The heartthrob Shahroz Sabzwari keeps it sweet and short as he turned to his Instagram handle and kept up with the traditional anniversary posts.
Penning a note of gratitude, he wished the supermodel expressing his love for her, "Happy Anniversary to the Love of my Life ♥️", captioned the Nand star.
"My love for you becomes stronger every day. Happy anniversary my darling husband…♥️", captioned the Balu Mahi star.
Earlier, Sabzwari’s second marriage with Sadaf became a hot topic in 2020. Despite being accused of cheating, the newly married couple stood tall in the face of backlash and trolling.
