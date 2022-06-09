Aima Baig's live singing draws severe criticism
Web Desk
09:25 AM | 9 Jun, 2022
Aima Baig's live singing draws severe criticism
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani singer Aima Baig had a spectacular first concert in the United Kingdom capital and she was spotted rocking the London 02 Arena in Peninsula Square.

Lately, in one of her recent concerts, she chose a popular English song Cheap Thrills by Sia for live singing. She sang the song live and according to fans she couldn’t handle the song. They said that the tune of the song was a bit changed and her voice was breaking and shaking.

Her live singing invited severe backlash on social media.

Aima Baig rose to fame from her show Mazaaqraat. Later on, Aima Baig was picked by music producers for playback singing. Her song Qalabaz Dil and Befikerian got hit and she started fetching good songs.

Aima Baig gears up for her London concert 03:28 PM | 26 May, 2022

Lollywood singer and songwriter, Aima Baig, has not only won our hearts with her melodic voice but also with her ...

More From This Category
Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali’s new video wins ...
10:05 AM | 9 Jun, 2022
Marriyum launches PTV films, PakFlix to revive ...
07:34 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut calls Qatar ...
07:04 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Saba Qamar opens up about quitting acting after ...
06:29 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari trolled for getting ...
04:50 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Sarah Khan shares adorable video of daughter ...
04:30 PM | 8 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali’s new video wins hearts
10:05 AM | 9 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr