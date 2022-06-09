Aima Baig's live singing draws severe criticism

Pakistani singer Aima Baig had a spectacular first concert in the United Kingdom capital and she was spotted rocking the London 02 Arena in Peninsula Square.

Lately, in one of her recent concerts, she chose a popular English song Cheap Thrills by Sia for live singing. She sang the song live and according to fans she couldn’t handle the song. They said that the tune of the song was a bit changed and her voice was breaking and shaking.

Her live singing invited severe backlash on social media.

Aima Baig rose to fame from her show Mazaaqraat. Later on, Aima Baig was picked by music producers for playback singing. Her song Qalabaz Dil and Befikerian got hit and she started fetching good songs.