Aima Baig gears up for her London concert
Share
Lollywood singer and songwriter, Aima Baig, has not only won our hearts with her melodic voice but also with her beautiful looks and active social media presence.
The 27-year-old young musician never fails to bring her A-game - be it with her melodious songs or spectacular concerts.
This time around, the Kaif o Suroor singer took to her Instagram handle and announced that she is gearing to perform live in London in June 2022.
"London are you ready!! I’m coming this summer to perform for you all, along with @thesajjadali and @leotwinsofficial. Come catch us perform live all your favourite songs at the O2 Indigo London on Saturday 4th June 2022.
Tickets available at eventbrite, axs and stringsentertainment.co.uk. See you all there!@strings_entertainment@leotwinsofficial@thesajjadali", captioned Baig.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Aima Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years.
Aima Baig lashes out at Amanat Ali for calling ... 04:22 PM | 18 May, 2022
Popular singer Aima Baig has reacted to fellow singer Amanat Ali after the latter named her as the most arrogant ...
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
-
-
-
- Azadi March – SC turns down contempt petition against Imran Khan02:04 PM | 26 May, 2022
- National Assembly approves bill to abolish electronic, overseas ...01:43 PM | 26 May, 2022
-
-
- Mishi Khan, Mariyam Nafees participate in Imran Khan’s Azadi March ...09:37 AM | 26 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022