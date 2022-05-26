Aima Baig gears up for her London concert

Lollywood singer and songwriter, Aima Baig, has not only won our hearts with her melodic voice but also with her beautiful looks and active social media presence.

The 27-year-old young musician never fails to bring her A-game - be it with her melodious songs or spectacular concerts.

This time around, the Kaif o Suroor singer took to her Instagram handle and announced that she is gearing to perform live in London in June 2022.

"London are you ready!! I’m coming this summer to perform for you all, along with @thesajjadali and @leotwinsofficial. Come catch us perform live all your favourite songs at the O2 Indigo London on Saturday 4th June 2022.

Tickets available at eventbrite, axs and stringsentertainment.co.uk. See you all there!@strings_entertainment@leotwinsofficial@thesajjadali", captioned Baig.

On the work front, Aima Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years.