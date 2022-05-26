Hassan Ahmed apologises to Aiman Khan for his harsh comments
Share
Popular actor-model Hassan Ahmed has apologised to fellow actress Aiman Khan for his mean comments during a recent interview.
The Aangan actor recently appeared on The Couple Show alongside his wife and supermodel Sunita Marshall. Rapid-fire rounds on talk shows are fiery and spontaneous with some interesting revelations that give headline grab worthy statements and this time is no exception.
In a segment, Hassan, upon being prompted, claimed that Aiman Khan and Muneeb “buy social media followers”. He also suggested that Azaan Sami Khan “should leave acting” and stick to being a “music composer.”
The aforementioned clip went viral and before things get blown out of proportion, Hassan regretted his words and posted his apology video on Instagram to retract his comments against the said celebrities.
“I wanted to talk about the clip that recently went viral where I said some things about Aiman and Muneeb. I have no way to defend what I said, nor do I want to defend myself. I shouldn’t have said that and I take all of that back. I wish both of them the best in their lives,”
View this post on Instagram
The Ishq Tamasha actress appreciated the apology and wrote, “You didn’t have to do this. You’re a very good man and I know that.”
Aiman Khan celebrates 10 million followers on ... 01:28 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
Pakistani star actress Aiman Khan celebrated 10 million followers on Instagram with a beautiful video she posted on her ...
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
-
-
-
- Azadi March – SC turns down contempt petition against Imran Khan02:04 PM | 26 May, 2022
- National Assembly approves bill to abolish electronic, overseas ...01:43 PM | 26 May, 2022
-
-
- Mishi Khan, Mariyam Nafees participate in Imran Khan’s Azadi March ...09:37 AM | 26 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022