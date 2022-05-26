Alizeh Shah’s new video of enjoying song in car goes viral

04:45 PM | 26 May, 2022
Alizeh Shah’s new video of enjoying song in car goes viral
Source: Alizeh Shah (Instagram)
Alizeh Shah's gorgeous looks and charismatic persona work like a magnet since the 21-year-old turns heads with her every move.

Apart from her fashion and wardrobe choices, she is becoming quite popular amongst the makeup buffs too considering the plethora of glam looks she flaunts with ease.

This time around, the Ehd-e-Wafa left her massive fan following swooning as she flaunted her funky red hair makeover and dewy makeup while travelling.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.

