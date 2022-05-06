Yasir Nawaz advises Alizeh Shah after bad working experience

Popular actor-director Yasir Nawaz seems to have taken the higher road as he gave a piece of advice to his Mera Dil Mera Dushman co-star Alizeh Shah.

During his appearance in GMP “Eid Special Show”, the Wrong No director advised Shah to focus on her work and behaviour problems.

He had earlier confessed that it had become a nuisance to complete the shooting of his drama because of Ehd e Wafa star's disrespectful behaviour.

“Alizeh Shah is a good looking girl and it’s her age to work hard and mark herself in the industry. She should take her work seriously. I’m sure she’ll be a successful actress if she will take her work seriously.”

“I want Alizeh Shah to forget whatever I said in past and focus on her future and work hard. She has some problems regarding acting, timings, etc but she should work on these problems”, added the Chaudhary and Sons actor.

Earlier, Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz appeared in the show Time out with Ahsan Khan which was aired on Express Entertainment television. Nida revealed that Nawaz felt difficulty while working with Alizeh. He maintained that there were a lot of problems while shooting for the drama Mera Dil Mera Dushman and he even regrets working with Shah.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.