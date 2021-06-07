Feroze Khan jumps to Alizeh Shah's defense after Yasir Nawaz’s criticism

The world of glitz and glamour is not all about flashy camera and beautiful smiles. The ugly sides can torment one with flocking confessions and indirect attacks that can get claustrophobic.

Alizeh Shah is currently a young star who has to deal with the toxicity of the moral brigade and criticism from industry insiders .

Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz are an extremely popular couple in the industry. Recently, the fabulous duo appeared in a game show time out with Ahsan Khan which was aired on Express Entertainment television.

As the plethora of gossip began, the popular host revealed that Yasir Nawaz felt difficulty while working with Alizeh Shah otherwise, he builds great chemistry with all the actors and actresses he usually works with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lollywoodology (@lollywoodologyy)

The Wrong No director maintained that there were a lot of problems while shooting for the drama Mera Dil Mera Dushman and he even regrets working with Shah.

Jumping on Shah’s defense, superstar Feroze Khan who has also worked with her, got honest about his experience. Turning to Instagram, he defended his co-star with words of encouragement and expressed his wish to work with her again.

Further, he slammed veterans and seniors for publicly criticising new artist and reiterated that Shah is a rising star without a management team so juggling with the industry can be hard.

Earlier, Shah was under public scrutiny as she created an uproar with her wardrobe choices .